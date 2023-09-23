HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were transported to the hospital with possible injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Madisonville.

The Madisonville Police Department states a Nissan Versa was northbound on Park Avenue approaching an intersection of East Broadway Street. Also approaching the intersection eastbound was a Toyota Camry.

According to police, the Nissan was traveling through the intersection when the traffic light was green for north and southbound traffic. Police say the Toyota entered the intersection while the east and westbound lanes had the red light and the two vehicles collided, causing the Nissan to strike a utility pole guide wire.

Police say both vehicles were towed and two passengers from the Nissan were transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Emergency Room for possible injuries.

The Madisonville Fire and Electric Departments assisted at the scene.