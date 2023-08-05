HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) will provide opportunities for the public to receive information and provide comments regarding Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities (LG&E/KU) companies’ request to retire four coal-fired electric generating units and three natural gas simple cycle combustion turbine units. One of these meetings will be in Madisonville.

Officials say LGE/KU’s proposal includes replacing the current aging generation systems with two natural gas combined cycle facilities, two solar facilities, one battery storage facility and four solar power purchase agreements. Officials say if approved, the replacement generation would be online between 2026 and 2028, at a cost of $2.09 billion.

Officials with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say coal-fired units that the companies propose to retire include E.W. Brown Unit 3, Ghent Unit 2 and Mill Creek Units 1 and 2. A news release says the natural gas-fired units include Haefling Units 1 and 2 and Paddy’s Run Unit 12. The news release says LG&E/KU proposes to retire the units between 2024 and 2027.

Officials say there will be an in-person meeting at 4:30 p.m. CST on August 14 at the Hopkins County Government Center. The virtual meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. EST on August 15 at this website.

Cabinet officials say comments can be submitted at any time here, emailed to PSC.comment@ky.gov or sent by mail to P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, KY 40602-0615. All comments should include the commenter’s name, address and the case number.