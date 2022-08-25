MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone is looking to do a 5k for hunger on Thanksgiving Day, a fundraiser will take place in Madisonville’s Mahr Park.

Organizers of Run for the Hungry are asking for people to come to Mahr Park for a 5k run/walk and kids 1/4 mile fun run on November 24 to raise funds for the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. Organizers say the kids’ run starts at 8 a.m. sharp, while the 5k run/walk starts at 8:15 a.m. sharp. Strollers and well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome, although organizers ask that people with either of those things start behind the runners.

Organizers say the packet pick-up will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 23, and starting at 7:30 a.m. on race morning. Registration will be open at packet pick up on November 23 and race morning 7 a.m. until 8 a.m., November 24. Organizers cannot guarantee a t-shirt. Organizers will also be receiving donations of canned and shelf-stable foods as well as hygiene items at packet pick up and on race day.

Organizers say in order to give as much money as possible to the food bank, they are choosing to pass the processing fees on to participants – $2.20 per 5k runner. The organizers’ website says the more people that sign up at one time, the lower the overall processing fees.

The race start/finish will be at the kayak launch, and the address is 465 Mahr Park Drive. People can sign up for the event and can get more information about the event here.