HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police have made a second arrest in relation to a theft at Market Place.

Eyewitness News previously reported police were dispatched on October 9 at approximately 10:45 a.m., and the caller stated two male suspects stole items from the back of the store including several compressors, steel plates and other items.

Police state the first suspect, Steven Smith, identified the second suspect as Ian Taylor, 29.

When interviewed, Taylor allegedly admitted to stealing the items but claimed Smith planned it and didn’t know they would be stealing anything. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.