MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – YMCA officials say spots are filling up fast for swim lessons at the Hopkins County Family YMCA.

YMCA officials say as part of their mission, the organization strives to teach youth, teens, and adults to swim, so they can stay safe around water and learn the skills they need to make swimming a lifelong pursuit for staying healthy. Officials say swim lessons provide important life skills that could save a life and will benefit students for a lifetime.

YMCA officials say people can stop by the building to pick up a registration form, and those who sign up can save big by signing up multiple participants upon registering a family. The cost for members is $50, while the cost for non-members is $70.

Registration is open for January lessons until January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m., and swim lessons are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.