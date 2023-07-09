HENDERSON, KY (WEHT) – The Glema Mahr Center has released its 2023-24 season.

“We are thrilled with the 2023-2024 Season, and we hope our audiences will be, as well,” said Glema Center Director Brad Downall. “We look forward to welcoming Exile back to the state where they were formed, and bringing in Chapel Hart so soon after they were finalists on America’s Got Talent should be great fun. From the aerial acrobatics of B: The Underwater Bubble Show to the old-world charm of the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, and from the hilarity of Elf the Musical to the heart tugging moments in Steel Magnolias, we think this year’s line-up includes a great variety of concerts and events.”

McGrew-Ramsay

Chapel Hart

Exile

Bindlestiff Family

Melody Angel

Elf The Musical

Steel Magnolias

Officials say rear floor seats, which had previously been priced midway between front floor seats and balcony seats, are now the same rate as balcony seats. A news release says, additionally, student tickets for all four concerts included in the Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series are free for the 2023-2024 Season.

A full list of events is available at GlemaCenter.org. Season package sales begin July 10 and single ticket sales begin July 17. People can buy tickets online, in person Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glema Center Ticket Office or by phone at 270-821-2787.