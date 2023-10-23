MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The “Supportive Services for Veteran Families” office opened Monday at The Salvation Army post in Madisonville.
The program aims to help veterans and their families who are at risk of becoming homeless or currently experiencing homelessness.
This new office will also help with health care system navigation, financial assistance, legal services and transportation.
“I’m a firm believer that if someone’s willing to lay their life down for you and help you, then us in return, we need to do the same,” said Captain Ken Griffey, Jr., who is a corps officer in Madisonville. “And our vets, they need us. 8.6% of veterans right now in Kentucky are homeless.”
Learn more at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/Madisonville/veteran-services.
The Salvation Army also has a soup kitchen and shelter for those struggling with homelessness.
