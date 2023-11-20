HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Staff with the Salvation Army in Madisonville tells Eyewitness News it will host its free Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
All are welcome. Those who wish to dine-in, take-out or grab a meal for someone else may visit the location’s social services entrance at 805 McCoy Avenue.
The Salvation Army tell us it will be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce and a dessert.
