HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – No, this isn’t a real-life remake of Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55.”

The Madisonville Police Department took three into custody Friday afternoon but not before chasing the trio reaching speeds of almost 100 MPH.

According to the department, the driver, Damien Rush, took off after officers attempted to pull the vehicle over after almost clipping a truck, veering over the fog line and taking an exit without a signal.

Officials state several vehicles were almost hit in the pursuit, and Kentucky State Police were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

Officials say Rush attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

Police state two other passengers were in the car, Natalie Cates and Joshua Robb and claimed they did not know why Rush decided to flee. Officers also discovered hypodermic needles and a suspected baggie of methamphetamine. Officers were notified the contraband belonged to Rush and Rush allegedly admitted to drinking.

All three were arrested on warrants, and Rush was charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (on foot)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Possession of Methamphetamine

Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance

Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle

Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence of Alcohol/Substance