HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A woman was arrested after police say a trespassing call ended with alleged assault on a police officer.

Madisonville Police state on September 21, at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Jones Street. Officers say a woman, later identified as Brittany Stallins, 26, had entered a home unauthorized, and multiple callers to Central Dispatch claimed she was intoxicated on controlled substances.

When officers located Stallins outside the home, police say she immediately became combative while being put into custody. Police also say Stallins tried putting an officer into a chokehold during the struggle.

Stallins was able to be placed into custody after backup arrived.

Stallins was transported to the Hopkins County Jail and is being charged with the following: