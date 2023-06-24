MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Vendors from as far out as Nashville, Louisville and Georgia made the trip to Madisonville this weekend to sell their antiques to those looking for a small pieces of history.

A new stop along the Highway 41 Yard Sale was open to the public Friday and Saturday in Hopkins County called the “West Kentucky Antique and Vintage Market.”

Organizers tell us they were excited to welcome shoppers to the heart of the trail.

“We’re hoping for it to be an annual event and to be able to grow it too,” says Colbi Ferguson with Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. “We’ve got tons of space here to be able to expand even in the outdoor facilities that are here on the property.”

Market officials say they have already received interest from shoppers this year who want to be vendors for next year.