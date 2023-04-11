HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There will be a Criminal History Expungement Clinic in Madisonville on April 25, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.

Officials say people interested in having their records “wiped clean” can look into expungement at the upcoming “Wipe Your Record Clean” Expungement Event in Madisonville. A news release says the event will allow people to gain access to their background checks, speak to attorneys to get their criminal records reviewed and determine whether they meet the requirements for expungement, network with second-chance employers and community resource groups, and find out the steps to get a record expunged.

Business Liaison Molly Deahl says, “Whether applying for a loan, securing employment, or even furthering education, having your criminal record wiped clean and expunged is vital to personal advancement and a top priority of the West Kentucky Workforce Board. Last year we saw unprecedented numbers at the event, and we expect to see the same this year as we can again offer the coverage of expungement certificate eligibility fee ($40 value) to the first 100 qualified attendees, thanks to the Hopkins County Law Library.”

Organizers note this is a free event, but people are asked to please note if they want an expungement in a county other than Hopkins, the person will need to file in that specific county. Officials say, despite this, the expungement process information provided at the event will be the same process for every Kentucky county. Event organizers say there will not be information for out of state convictions provided at this event.