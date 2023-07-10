HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman is behind bars and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman multiple times.

According to authorities with the Madisonville Police Department, at approximately 1 a.m., Ashley Stafford, 39, allegedly entered the victim’s residence unlawfully armed with a knife. She allegedly yelled, “I am going to kill you” then stabbed the victim multiple times, causing serious injury.

Authorities state prior to the assault, Stafford vandalized the victim’s residence. Stafford was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail and charged with attempted murder, 1st degree burglary and criminal mischief.