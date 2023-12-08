HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Zaxby’s is expanding to the city of Madisonville. Mayor Kevin Cotton says this development has been 8 months in the making.

Mayor Cotton says work on the restaurant building should start by the end of 2024. Zaxby’s already has a footprint in the Tri-State, with locations from Jasper to Owensboro.

A website called Verdict Food Service says the same franchise owner for the future Madisonville location will also be opening restaurants in Henderson, Kentucky and Vincennes, Indiana.