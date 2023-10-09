HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses in Hopkins County will serve the next 20 years in prison.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter says Glenn Riddle was sentenced to 15 years for multiple counts of the aforementioned offenses. She also states these sentences must run consecutively to prior sentences in Webster County and Hopkins County, accumulating five years.

Riddle will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Senter states Riddle will serve his sentence at the Department of Corrections as they will determine the location.

Eyewitness News previously reported the arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation where Riddle was accused of sharing images of child exploitation online.