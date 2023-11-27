HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man convicted of rape and sodomy of an underage victim was formally sentenced to life in prison in Hopkins County Circuit Court.

Ronnie Duvall was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years old and second-degree sodomy of a victim less than 14 years of age following a two-day jury trial in September.

Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter said the jury recommended a sentence of life for the rape charge, 50 years for the first-degree sodomy charge and 10 years for the second-degree charge. She said the court imposed a sentence in accordance with the jury’s verdict and in accordance with Kentucky law.

She also said Duvall must serve 20 years before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender. He is also considered to be a violent offender.

Police stated back in 2022 Duvall raped the victim at least ten times.