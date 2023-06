HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Hopkins County.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10, at approximately 4:03 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Olney and Walten Calvert Roads. Officials say Seth D. Sisk, 27, was operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Olney Road when he lost control and ran off the shoulder, striking a concrete culvert.

Sisk was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.