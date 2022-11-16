MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon.

First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane.

Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup truck suffered a medical emergency, causing him to swerve off the road and strike a culvert. This impact, police say, sent the truck airborne and into a tree. The truck was left half in the roadway, half in the ditch.

Police say the driver was flown to the Owensboro Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The Madisonville Fire Department, Med Center, Air-Evac and Capital Recovery were called to the scene.

UP NEXT: Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway