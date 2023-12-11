HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Nebo teen will see her love for country music and her passion for Shriners Children’s mission come together this holiday season as she makes a guest appearance on CMA Country Christmas.

Officials say the event will air on ABC stations across the nation on December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and includes “one-of-a-kind musical performances from well-known country artists.” During the show, Madison, a sixteen-year-old patient who was at Shriners Children’s Lexington for a time, will share how the care she received transformed her life and how music helped her recovery process.

According to Shriners Children’s, Madison was born with a bone difference in her feet, which were extra navicular bones, that made standing, running or playing sports/activities difficult. She went to two other orthopedic surgeons who couldn’t help her before becoming a patient at Shriners Children’s and undergoing several surgeries to help eliminate the pain when she walks. She has always loved singing but she learned to play guitar while recovering from her foot surgeries. Madison wrote an original song about her Shriners Children’s care experience which she will perform in front of an “up-and-coming” country artist which will be featured as part of the Christmas special.

“This experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little girl,” Madison said. “It’s given me the opportunity to share my story with so many people and bring other children to Shriners Children’s. It means the world to me knowing that my story and the song I wrote may help change someone else’s life like mine was.”

Officials say this will be the 14th year for the CMA County Christmas show which airs on ABC on December 14 and can also be viewed the following day on Hulu and Disney+.