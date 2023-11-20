HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a new boat ramp at Harris-Dickerson Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Hopkins County will provide hunters and anglers additional access to the Pond River.

“It is a single lane concrete ramp right by the entrance to Harris-Dickerson WMA off KY 70,” said Kevin Rexroat, program manager for the Engineering Division of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “The majority of use will be by waterfowl hunters… It is very usable, even in low water conditions.”

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says Pond River and the surrounding area draws waterfowl in winter, especially when the water is high. Duck and goose seasons open Thanksgiving Day, on November 23. Rexroat said anglers in pursuit of panfish and catfish in the Pond River will also use this ramp.

Officials say this ramp is free to use.