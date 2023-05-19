HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Walmart customers in Hanson were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 420 Factory Outlet Road Friday morning as a project is now complete.

The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including food vendors, giveaways and a community inspired mural unveiling by Kentucky artist, Morgan Trask.

(Courtesy: Walmart)

Walmart says it also celebrated the store’s five original associates from 1987: Janet Adams, Ginny Clayton, Angie Brown, Phylis Odham and Bobby Jones. Walmart says they were each honored for their service to the company. Walmart says the event was attended by local Hanson organizations and elected officials including Mayor Jimmy Epley, County Sheriff Matt Sanderson and Hanson Fire Chief Jesse Breedlove.

During this morning’s celebration, Walmart store manager Terry Wilson highlighted the Supercenter’s transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers, including:

Improvements at checkout with additional customer self checkouts

Relocation of online grocery pickup and delivery to a more convenient location, including the addition of 34 new stalls for easier access

New apparel displays/mannequins

New signage throughout the supercenter, including some digital signage

Refreshed pharmacy

New vision area

Refreshed restrooms for customers

Added a mothers room

Fresh paint inside and eventually outside

New vestibules at entrances with new rubber flooring

New pet department with an expanded fresh pets offering

Improved the layout throughout the store to expand selection and streamline the customer shopping experience

New grab and go deli/lunch Items at the front of the store

Wilson says, “The Hanson community is so supportive of our store and we are proud to be able to make these improvements for them. Every update made within our store is intentional and was done with them in mind. We are excited to celebrate together today.”

Officials say the store manager presented $5,250 in contributions to Hanson Fire Department, Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Hanson Elementary School and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.