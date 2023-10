HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Nortonville now has Tesla chargers.

Nortonville city officials say the chargers are right beside Ideal. The convenience store is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and U.S. Highway 62.

(Courtesy: City of Nortonville, KY)

(Courtesy: City of Nortonville, KY)

To find the nearest Tesla charging station, please go here.