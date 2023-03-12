MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are getting the word out early so drivers in Hopkins County are aware of an upcoming road closure.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers should anticipate an overnight closure on KY 281 on Monday, March 13.

Officials saw crews are closing the road between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road so they can replace a cross drain.

Drivers will have access to their property while this work is addressed, officials confirm in a press release.

