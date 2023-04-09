(Courtesy: Hopkins Family Park)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins Family Park officials are disappointed after someone vandalized their porta-potty sometime late Thursday night.

A photo shared online from the park shows two large rocks that were found inside the porta-potty, which park officials say was set up for the winter months.

“To have such blatant disrespect by a FEW people to our family-friendly park that’s available for ALL, hurts,” said a park official on Facebook.

A member of the board removed the rocks; however, officials say the porta-potty is damaged.

“Thank you to the community member who noticed cars at the park late, late Thursday. Then reported this vandalism to us on Friday,” stated a park official.

According to the park, it takes the whole community to protect it so that everyone can enjoy it.

