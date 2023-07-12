HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a public meeting on July 13 to allow residents to review proposed plans to improve Island Ford Road from Island Park Drive/Ridgewood Drive to Pin Oak Lane.

The KYTC currently has two proprosed plans for how to proceed. KYTC says cabinet engineers have studied the two-lane and three-lane urban section with curb and gutter that runs from Island Park Drive to Pin Oak Lane. Officials say both alternates include a five foot sidewalk on the west side of KY 281 to allow residents to review plans designed to improve KY 281/Island Ford Road.

The meeting will be held at Hopkins County Extension Office located at 75 Cornwell Drive. KYTC says the meeting will go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.