HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Rain and limited visibility were factors in a Manitou firefighter’s death, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Charles Young states at 5:10 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a vehicle and pedestrian accident on Manitou Road. Officials state the driver claimed he was traveling north while it was raining and dark, making it hard to see when he said he saw someone walking in the road but was unable to stop in time.

The victim was identified as David Berry, 44, of Nebo. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

Officials say witness prior to the accident advised Berry was walking in the road while not wearing protective clothing.