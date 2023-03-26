HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Voters heard from several Republican candidates for Kentucky Governor over the weekend.

Candidates Eric Deters, Ryan Quarles and Mike Harmon were at the forum hosted by the Hopkins County Republican Party.

The top six polling Republican candidates were invited Saturday night, but not all of them could make it. Each candidate had about ten minutes to talk to the crowd.

This is the first time the Hopkins County Republican Party has held a governors’ forum.

“This is also Andy Beshear’s home county. This is where he’s from,” says David Sharp, chairman of the Hopkins County Republican Party, “So, drawing in a lot of people shows how far the Republican Party has come in Hopkins County in the last 10 years.”

April 17 is the last day to register to vote for the primary, with election day coming a month later on May 16.