HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools says the design development stage is now underway for the middle school addition to Southside Elementary School.

Hopkins County Schools said it wanted to share with the community the artists renderings of the preliminary designs by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects.

The school system says the addition would include middle school classrooms, administrative offices, media center and a middle school-size gym. Officials note the existing gym in the elementary school will remain, and the new gym will serve as a community storm shelter.

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Schools) (Courtesy: Hopkins County Schools)

Officials say the two-story addition would be on the northwest side of the current elementary school. Hopkins County Schools says there will be a courtyard between the two buildings that will provide additional outdoor learning space.

Officials say the car rider line and a majority of parking will be where the current South Hopkins Middle School parking lot is located. Hopkins County Schools says the line will be stacked to allow adequate space for vehicles. Officials say drop-off will be in the same location for all students, with separate pathways to the elementary and middle school buildings.

Officials note this project is in the later design phase and there is no timeline yet for construction.