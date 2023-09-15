HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two were arrested after officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they found almost a quarter pound of cocaine in a Burger King cup.

According to police, on September 14 just after 12:30 p.m., after initiating a traffic stop, officers made contact with Quinton and Ricki Sydnor of Henderson, and both appeared to be overly nervous.

Officers were advised Quinton was the driver and told officers he just got out of jail and his license was suspended. After confirming, an open-air sniff was conducted with help from K9 Bane and gave a positive alert.

Police state during a following search, officers discovered a small snorting straw and a plate covered in marijuana residue under the passenger seat. A loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was also found in the center console plus the aforementioned cocaine.

Quinton then advised officers he was a felon, and the cocaine did not belong to him.

Both were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.