HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many kids will probably be excited by this news, but parents might not be. The Hopkins County Schools posted on social media Thursday night confirming one of their elementary schools will be closed on Friday.

“Due to an unforeseen water issue with the City of Earlington, there will be no school for Earlington Elementary School tomorrow, April 14, 2023,” said the school district on Facebook.

Hopkins County Schools stress that this cancelation is only for Earlington Elementary; all other schools will be on their normal schedule.

The school district did not go into further detail on what the water issue is, but Eyewitness News is working on finding out more information.