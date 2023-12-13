HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says it will temporarily close a section of US 41A at milepost 2.957 in Hopkins County to install a railroad crossing.

Officials say this closure is part of an ongoing construction project to improve connectivity and transportation efficiency in the community. The closure will begin after lunch on December 18, and will continue around the clock until December 20, when the road will be reopened to the public.

KYTC says a marked detour will reroute traffic down KY 1034 and onto KY 262. Motorists must follow the posted detour signs and plan for additional travel time.