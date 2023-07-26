HENDERSON, Kuy. (WEHT) – Dean Baggett of White Plains, who lost 64.75 pounds, is the 2022 Kentucky Queen for the TOPS Club.

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2022 for 2023. TOPS says its royalty includes women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. TOPS says Baggett was honored June 2 through 3 at the Kentucky state recognition event at the Holiday Inn – University in Bowling Green.

“We are tremendously proud of our TOPS members’ weight-loss accomplishments,” said TOPS President Rick Danforth, who has maintained a 100-pound weight loss for nearly 20 years. “Through their TOPS membership, these individuals are able to celebrate their own life-altering accomplishments, as well as of other members and those that have come before them. By continuing their commitment to personal lifestyle changes, a hallmark of TOPS’ winning formula, TOPS members utilize the tools they are given and the assistance from their peers to achieve their weight loss goals.”

People can join TOPS online, or they can call 800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS and to find a local chapter.