HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A woman has pleaded guilty in Hopkins County District Court to 15 years behind bars.

Tara Skaggs, 48, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter to avoid a murder charge in regard to a February 2021 shooting that killed William Matheny.

In addition to 15 years, Skaggs is not eligible for probation, is eligible for parole after 20% of the sentence is served and gets credit for time already served (885 days).