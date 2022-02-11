HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Changes could be coming to some schools in Hopkins County.

A school planning committee proposes expanding one school, but potentially repurposing or closing two others.

Earlington Elementary has been where Earlington area kids learned for many years.

“My son started school here,” said Wilma Carmon of Hopkins County.

“My daughter went to school here, my granddaughter goes to school here,” added Kay Groves of Hopkins County.

But Earlington Elementary’s and South Hopkins Middle School’s future may change. The district’s local planning committee is recommending cutting future planned renovations to both schools, and reclassifying them as transitional centers. Committee chair Marty Cline says that could lead to the schools being repurposed or closed.

You can read Hopkins Co. Schools District Facilities Plan here.

“So, if you’re not able to make a renovation to those schools, then sometimes the result becomes to be able to repurpose those schools, or to use them in other capacities, or to close them,” he explained.

The plan also includes expanding Southside Elementary, turning it to a preschool through 8th grade school. Cline says the recommendations follow architects evaluations.

“In those evaluations, those specific two buildings were evaluated and deemed, based on their age and their condition, as well as some of the structures and their systems that it was not feasibile to receive a major renovation,” he said.

If approved, the changes may not happen for at least a few years. Some parents and grandparents in Earlington say the plan could affect their whole town.

“When we come up here and all these people are in line, we go to Ideal Market and picking up things before we pick up, the kids are wanting to go after we pickup, we’re needing to gas up, we’re going to be bank,” said Groves. “We aren’t going to be doing that in the city of Earlington, and it’s not going to be good financially.”

The board is expected to take up the proposed plan at their next meeting next Tuesday. A public forum is scheduled for March 3rd.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2022)