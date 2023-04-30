HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new K9 on the force is expected to take a big bite out of crime in Christian County.

Hopkinsville Police Department shared a photo of Officer Wiggington and his new partner K9 Leo, who was born in Central Europe.

Officers say K9 Leo was originally from the Czech Republic and moved to the United States when he was a small puppy.

“Leo is a 1.5 year old Belgian Malinois,” says the police department on Facebook. “Leo is a big boy currently weighing in at 83 pounds and still growing!”

The pair formed a strong bond after training together for six weeks at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

Leo is a dual purpose K9 that specializes in narcotic detection, tracking and apprehension, according to police.