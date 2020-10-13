Hopper pleads guilty for her role in abduction hoax

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) Maria Hopper has pleaded guilty for her role in an abduction hoax she helped plan with Hannah Potts and Joshua Thomas.

Hopper pleaded guilty to one count of false reporting. In return she will serve one year on probation and perform 80 hours of community service.

In July, officials spent several days looking for Hannah Potts after she was reported missing.

Family members say Potts later told them she was not missing but went along with the hoax to conduct research for a novel. Hopper and Joshua Thomas are accused of aiding with the hoax.

The cases against Potts and Thomas are still pending.

