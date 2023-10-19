VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Hornville Tavern has been a fixture since the 1920s, but a shortage of workers puts this business in jeopardy. From a small town to the big screen, the tavern has seen it all, but now there are fears that its best days are in the past.

According to Andrew Bowlds, co-owner of Hornville Tavern, the restaurant is closed for “the foreseeable future”. Bowlds tells Eyewitness News they were forced to close as they search for good kitchen help and a new general manager. He says selling the business is also a possibility, adding that he hopes to re-open the restaurant before any potential sale, but with a shortage of workers, even a re-opening is in doubt.

Outside of being a local favorite, the tavern saw its moment on the big screen. The restaurant was featured in a scene in the 1992 hit ‘A League of Their Own’. Bowlds also says he and his co-owner are not able to fully devote themselves to the tavern, but have yet to find any candidate who could successfully run the restaurant. He says there is no time-table on any potential sale.