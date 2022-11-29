DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – A painted horse representing Dawson Springs will be presented at Keeneland in Lexington during the LexArts ‘Fabulous at 50’ anniversary celebration and auction on December 2.

“Fabric of Love” is one of three Independence Bank-funded Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope that will be auctioned off during the event. Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert are local students who met with Jerielle Hanlon, a professional artist, to come up with a quilt like pattern for “Fabric of Love” that represents Dawson Springs.

All money raised at the auction will go toward rebuilding the baseball complex in the town. The non-profit’s 2022 Horse Mania auction begins at 8 p.m. ET.