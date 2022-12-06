KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Three painted horses representing Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green raised $278,037 for tornado relief during the LexArts 50th anniversary celebration on Friday.

The three Independence Bank-funded Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope were created as a collaboration between professional artists and student’s in their respective community. According to a release from Independence Bank, at least $136,00 of the money donated will be used to help rebuild the Dawson Springs baseball and softball fields.

According to the release, they have raised a cumulative total of $984,185 for tornado relief. The three horses will soon be permanently displayed in their communities.