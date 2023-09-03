HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a horse’s death.

According to Sheriff’s social media page, an unknown person or persons shot and killed a horse in the 3300 block of Kentucky Route 601. The deceased animal was found the next morning by the owner who then informed the Sheriff’s Department.

The Deputy investigating this case believes that there were witnesses to the crime and may have involved multiple suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department or Central Dispatch.