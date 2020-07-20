Hospice of Western Kentucky CEO resigns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After being suspended due to reports of offensive social media posts on her personal social media, Belinda Blair, CEO of Hospice of Western Kentucky, voluntarily resigned from her position.

The resignation is effective Monday.

The Board of Directors of Hospice of Western Kentucky has issued the following statement:

“Belinda Blair, CEO of Hospice of Western Kentucky, tendered her voluntary resignation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, which was accepted, effective July 20, 2020. Belinda has a long history of exemplary service not only to Hospice but our entire community. Hospice of Western Kentucky thanks Belinda for her contribution to our organization, and we wish her the best. Hospice of Western Kentucky is also grateful for the continued support of the community as we carry on our mission of caring for those in the final phase of a life-limiting illness without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability (mental or physical), national origin, diagnosis, ability to pay, or membership in any other protected category.”

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)