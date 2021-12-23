Hospital employees share holiday spirit with less-fortunate children

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Good Samaritan employees have been busy these past few weeks purchasing gifts for the hospital’s annual Giving Tree, they say.

Thanks to the employees’ generosity through the program, 145 children will have a little something extra for them under the tree Christmas morning.

The Christmas gifts were given to kids in the Vincennes community, as well as South Knox and North Knox elementary schools. Officials say hundreds of gifts were collected for these children including toys, clothing, games, crafts and other necessities.

“The overwhelming amount of support our caregivers provide for the children in our community is phenomenal,” said Good Samaritan President Rob McLin. “Every year, our employees go above and beyond to ensure these kids have gifts to open on Christmas morning.”

Good Samaritan started the Giving Tree program more than 30 years ago as a way to give something back to the community while also ensuring the children of Knox County have a wonderful and meaningful Christmas.