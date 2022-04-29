EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local hospital is making sure the public is ready to clean out their medicine cabinets for National Take Back Day on April 30. Ascension St. Vincent Evansville is celebrating the installation of two drug disposal boxes at both of the Ascension St. Vincent Evansville retail pharmacies.

These boxes provide the community with a safe location to dispose of unused prescription medications. According to the DEA, drug overdose deaths are up by 16% in the last year.

“We know having safe and anonymous locations to dispose of prescription drugs will encourage people to throw out potentially harmful medications,” Ascension St. Vincent Epworth Crossing Lead Pharmacist Kelly Paul PharmD says. “This is one more way we are living our mission of serving all persons and improving the health of individuals and our communities.”

The drug disposal boxes are located in Ascension St. Vincent Evansville’s retail pharmacies at the main campus and at the Epworth Crossing location.