Hospitals see an uptick of RSV cases

(WEHT)– Doctors across the country are warning parents about a surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The respiratory disease primarily affects infants and young children. Even though the peak of RSV cases usually occurs around Valentine’s Day, doctors in Indiana say they’re seeing more cases now than usual. One doctor says there could be several reasons for the spike.

“It’s thought that perhaps with all of our COVID isolation: the masks, the social distancing, kids staying home and out of day care, that for almost a year or year and a half during that period of time, young children were not exposed to RSV virus and as things have opened up, they got back together, now there’s all these kids who have never caught it before and it’s just spreading through them and being amplified by them,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher from Ascension Saint Vincent.

Dr. Belcher says wearing a mask and social distancing can help reduce the spread of RSV.