Hot weather, hotter wings: Veterans Memorial Coliseum hosts Wing and Music Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For some, it was better late than never for the 2021 Evansville Wing and Music Festival. Inspired by the Philadelphia Wingbowl, the festival brought local restaurants, vendors, and wing connoisseurs to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville Saturday, six months after it was originally planned.

Organizer Joe Notter says health department requirements in January made it impractical to host the event in full so they delayed it to July. Notter says some vendors had a different problem: finding enough chicken to make over a ton of food. Notter explains some vendors traveled to Illinois to find chicken, while others waited for grocery stores to receive a shipment of wings.

Vendor Jason Phelps says he pre-ordered his wings months ago to work around the issue. Phelps says his wings bring a unique, smoky flavor, as his wings are traditionally smoked, not grilled or fried. Phelps notes the wings have reminded others of their childhood and eating grilled food.

Notter says they are already planning to bring back the Wing and Music Fest next year, in January.