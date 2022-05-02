EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Election Day is Tuesday, and voters are likely to have questions and experience hurdles casting their ballots in this year’s primary. Luckily for Hoosiers, a hotline was made to help those who need it.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 3, anyone who needs help voting can speak with a volunteer attorney by calling a toll-free Election Protection hotline: 866-OUR-VOTE. There is also a Spanish-language hotline at 888-VE-Y-VOTA, and a line for Asian languages, 888-API-VOTE.

If you experience or witness any problems including misinformation, voter intimidation, accessibility issues and issues with vote-by-mail, officials say the hotline will be able to help assist you.