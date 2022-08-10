EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A home was completely destroyed after an explosion rocked the area along the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. We’re told at least three people were injured in the explosion. Sgt. Gray initially reported that first two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says units were dispatched at 12:59 p.m, with quick arrival several minutes later at 1:02 p.m. At this time, all fires have been put out. Chief Connelly tells us crews have done searches of houses around the explosion and most of them are empty aside from pets.

Agencies say the cause of the explosion is unknown, and investigation in ongoing. EPD urges people to avoid the area.

The next news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.