House fire destroys home in Webster County

DIAMOND, Ky. (WEHT) – A late morning fire on Tuesday has destroyed a home in Webster County.

The fire broke out around 10:30 Tuesday monring on Highway 109 South in the community of Diamond, Kentucky. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

Two people were inside the home but escaped without injury. Investigators say the people reported sleeping inside the home and escaped when they woke up to the fire.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined but officials believe it was an electrical fire.

