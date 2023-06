HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Friday is Founder’s Day at Eyewitness News. Members of the Eyewitness News team spent the day helping out at the House of Bread and Peace in Evansville.

Lawanda Kirsch, the board president of House of Bread and Peace spoke with Brandon Bartlett on Eyewitness News First at Four. You can view their full interview in the video player above.