HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville nonprofit organization has a new leader in the new year.

The House of Bread and Peace is an emergency shelter for women and children in Evansville. On January 3, Shelbie Auberry was made executive director of the organization. On Wednesday, Shelbie joined Shelley Kirk in the Eyewitness News studio to discuss the future of the organization in our community.

